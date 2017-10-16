BellaNaija

Inspired!

Chic & Feminine! Ladunni Lambo’s Spring/Summer 2018 Collection “St*r”

16.10.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Womenswear brand Ladunni Lambo has released it Spring/Summer 2018 collection titled St*r inspired by Princess Lalla Nouzha of Morocco and the Nomadic culture of her people.

The juxtaposition of the two concepts that inspired the collection can be reflected in the opulent yet austere pieces in the lookbook featuring delicately crafted feminine fabrics and simple colors.

Check out the lookbook

Credits
Brand: Ladunni Lambo | @ladunnilambo
Photography: Sope Johnson | @michaelsopejohnson
Creative Direction and Styling: Ladunni Lambo
Model: Erezi | @erezi.erezi

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , Filed Under: Style

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Lagos Party Remix (feat. Naeto C, D'banj, Muna, eLDee, 9ice) Banky W. 6:05
  2. Baddest Boy feat. Wizkid, Skales & Banky W E.M.E 3:59
  3. Big Boy feat. Olu Maintain, Oladele & Banky W eLDee 4:56
  4. Bahd Baddo Baddest feat. Davido & Olamide Falz 3:51
  5. Champion Remix ft. Da Grin, Naeto C, Vector, Sasha & GT Da Guitarman General Pype 4:33
  6. We Are Africans (Rmx) Ft. Femi Kuti, Da Grin, eLDee, DJ Zeez, Kel, Ay.com, Moe Money JJC 4:07
  7. King Kong (Remix) Ft. Phyno, Reminisce, Classiq, Uzi Vector 4:52
  8. Adaobi ft. Don Jazzy, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello & Dija Mavins 4:20
  9. Dorobucci ft. Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Dr SID, D’Prince, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello & Di’Ja Mavins 4:27
  10. Ovation Red Carol 2011 ft. Yemi Alade, Ice Prince Zamani, Waje, YQ, Wizkid, Segun Obe, Chidinma, IBK, Eva, Jaywon, Malaika, Shayne, Ugly, Karate Kid, Dipp, Kefee & Sir Shina Peters Ovation All Stars 8:18

Star Features

Maramma Beauty School is now open for registration!

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija