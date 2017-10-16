BellaNaija

Sanusi Lagos releases Urban & Fresh Capsule Collection titled “Against All Odds”

Contemporary streetwear brand Sanusi Lagos recently released the lookbook for its new capsule collection titled Against All Odds shot in Lagos, Nigeria,

The capsule collection features signature pieces like windbreakers with utility exerts, tracksuits, hoodies, sweatpants, shorts, bomber jackets, biker jackets, trucker jackets.

The brand hopes to a pave way for the youth and young creatives, letting them know that their dreams are valid, as long as they keep pushing against all odds.

Credits
Photography & Art direction: Seyi Sanusi | @iam_sneakerboy
Models: Prettyboy D.O | @prettyboydo, Fresh L | @freshldrb, Jilex Anderson | @jilexanderson, Sabrina Bella | @sisabrinabella, Laila Johnson | @thisislailajohnson
Graphics: Josh Oladehinde | @trioshannel
Assistant Stylists: Riki | @riki.vok, Jamal | @1jvmvl, Kitan | @kiitaann

