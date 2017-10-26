Laolu Senbanjo (Laolu NYC) features Sound Sultan, Mr Eazi & NanaBcool on New Single “Trouble” | Listen on BN

Laolu NYC is a Brooklyn based Nigerian born Performance and Visual Artist, Singer/Songwriter/Musician, Human Rights Lawyer and Activist who’s mantra is “Everything is my canvas.”

His Sacred Art of the Ori Yoruba body paint ritual (which he created) was featured on Beyonce’s Grammy Award winning Visual Album, “Lemonade.”

He’s graced the cover of the Washington Post, had features in the NY Times, Vogue, BBC, CNN, VICE and more. His ever growing list of collaborations have been with brands like Kenneth Cole, Nike, Equinox Fitness, and artists such as Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, Seun Kuti, Tony Allen, Alek Wek, and Danielle Brooks.

“Trouble” was birthed when Laolu was introduced to Sound Sultan by Seun Kuti backstage at the One Africa concert in Brooklyn and the two had an immediate chemistry. He immediately enlisted the help of Mr Eazi and NanaBcool on the track as well as Simen Sez to do the production honors.

Download here