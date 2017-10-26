BellaNaija

Taking Africa to the World! Travelbeta announced as the official Travel Partner for One Africa Music Fest Dubai

It is no longer news that the highly anticipated Dubai Edition of the One Africa Music Fest will hold live on Thursday, November 16th, 2017… What is NEWS is that Travelbeta.com has been named official travel partner for the Concert by the event organizing company.

On the partnership with Travelbeta.com Mojisola Adewale, the Project Manager of One Africa Music Fest Dubai has this to say “One Africa Music Fest is Africa’s leading platform for showcasing the best and brightest musical talents in the continent, with the sole aim of solidifying Africa’s position within the entertainment industry on a global level and we are excited to partner with Travelbeta.com as we take Africa to the world”.

You definitely don’t want to miss this one and the way to go is to travel better to Dubai from as low as N454,000 between November 14th and 19th, 2017. Travel Package includes flight, hotel accommodation, breakfast, airport transfer, Regular Ticket to the concert with access to pre and post-concert events (exclusive to Travelbeta customers).

To reserve a slot click here

You can also call 07001110111 / 016311375 or email tours@travelbeta.com to book. Book by October 31st to enjoy this offer, booking later may attract additional fare… hurry now!

*Terms and conditions apply*

