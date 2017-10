BOJ has finally released his highly anticipated album titled “Magic”

The album consists of 11 tracks and 4 bonus tracks, including features from top acts like Ycee, Ayo Jay, Falz, Seyi Shay, Banky W, Wande Coal, Lady Jay, Simi, Willy Paul & Olamide.

Production credits go to Magik, Adey, Kush, HOD & Studio Magic.

You can get it HERE.