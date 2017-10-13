Skales responds to Osagie Alonge for claiming he copied Olamide

Singer Skales has responded to music critic Osagie Alonge‘s tweet where he decried the singer shooting a street video “because Olamide just did”.
He shared screenshots from both videos that had similar scenes and wrote:
“Must you shoot a street video cos Olamide just did? Must you wear a waist purse just because Olamide just did?”
Skales responded saying:
@OsaGz U just f**ked with the wrong person make I no run into you ….. I go reconstruct that ur ugly krokro monkey looking face …hater
My ppl it’s time 2 stop payn attentn to ds f**k boy @OsaGz …he is not a real critic ..he is a ass kisser and a punk……
See below:
Noble Igwe also shared his thoughts on the issue, saying “I don’t think it’s fair…. Everyone has shot a street video.”
For real though, Osagie doesn’t know the difference between being a critic and a hater. And it’s true, he’s an ass kissing ugly son of a Bubu.
Even if he copied sef, so what? Abeg dollar come down , make I face the one wey concern me
Dear Osagie, stop trying too hard.
Osagie is just an ugly agbaya. Can we please donate pampers to him so that he can complete his ensemble. Bully. Osinbajo shu come and arrest this one for online bullying.
Osagie menstruats 247 from that cavity called mouth. Very soon no one will take him serious.
Even if he was inspired by Olamide and followed in his path, how’s that a wrong thing? A lot of these artists or upcoming musicians do have role models in the music industry and try to imitate these icons in one way or the other either through collaboration features, style, etc. Pls allow every man hustle abeg, the nation is too hot as it is. People are struggling to make ends meet in some positive ways and some peeps out there are trying to bring them down. Same applies to Efe, people should allow him venture into music o, his calling or not. Not forgetting the likes of VicO and Bangdadadang. . .LOL!!, abeg free them o. All na hustle jor. Entertaining too.
Lmao! BN you used a nice picture of Osagie, you didn’t use his ‘krokro’ picture according to Skales 🤣