Inspired by Abeokuta – Mazelle Studio presents Pre Spring/Summer 2018 Collection

Mazelle Studio recently unveiled their pre Spring/Summer collection titled Abeokuta.

With pieces made from Ankara, Adire & Aso-Oke, the Abeokuta collection takes its inspiration from ancient Abeokuta with a modern twist on local classic textiles.

According to the designer Mariam Afolabi:

Our interpretation of the spirit of the Abeokuta woman is colorful and vivacious. We want to celebrate her through our pieces.

Credits

Brand: Mazelle Studio | @mazelle.studio

Model: Frances

Styling: Mariam Afolabi for @Mazelle.Studio

Hair: The Beauty Loft | @thebeautyloftlagos

Makeup: Tolani | @artisrybytolani

Photography: Studio Fresco | @studiofresco