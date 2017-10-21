Inspired by Abeokuta – Mazelle Studio presents Pre Spring/Summer 2018 Collection

Mazelle Studio recently unveiled their pre Spring/Summer collection titled Abeokuta.
With pieces made from Ankara, Adire & Aso-Oke, the Abeokuta collection takes its inspiration from ancient Abeokuta with a modern twist on local classic textiles.
According to the designer Mariam Afolabi:
Our interpretation of the spirit of the Abeokuta woman is colorful and vivacious. We want to celebrate her through our pieces.
Credits
Brand: Mazelle Studio | @mazelle.studio
Model: Frances
Styling: Mariam Afolabi for @Mazelle.Studio
Hair: The Beauty Loft | @thebeautyloftlagos
Makeup: Tolani | @artisrybytolani
Photography: Studio Fresco | @studiofresco