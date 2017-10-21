BellaNaija

Powerful & Feminine! 😍 Check Out the Tracy x Ilàré Capsule Collection

Contemporary Nigerian fashion brand Ilàré unveils its latest capsule collection featuring Tracy Nwapa tagged Tracy x Ilàré.

The collaboration between Tracy founder of Trayciee’s Pieces and Ilàré embraces and highlights the dynamism of the “Everyday Woman”.

From the varied silhouettes that celebrate a plethora of shapes to the different cuts that reveal that she is not afraid to show strength in her femininity. The capsule is a collection of outfits that show a lady in her element, with an array of outfits that can be worn to work, to a dinner party or on a casual date.

With Tracy’s personal style in mind, this versatile collection is thought-provoking and proves that the everyday woman can be anything that she wants to be.

Ilàré has delivered a capsule collection that embodies the woman in her true element, comfortable and powerful in her femininity.

Credits
Brand:  Ilàré | Ilare_official
Model: Tracy Nwapa | @tray_ciee
Photographer: Thompson
Makeup: Tenny Coco | @tennycoco
Hair: Trayciee’s Pieces | @traycieespieces
Location: Kessiana Thorley Interiors

