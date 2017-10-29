Namibians boycott Omarion’s concert after he didn’t show up for a Press Conference

American singer Omarion‘s concert in Namibia was a no-show as Namibians reportedly boycotted the event.

The singer was billed to perform at the Independence Stadium in Windhoek on Friday. He was however supposed to show up for a press conference earlier in the day but his manager claimed he was exhausted from his flight and could not meet with the press anymore.

On getting to the venue of the concert later on that night, well, it’s better shown than explained. See below:

Omarion is performing to a stadium that is resembling some of yalls bank accounts tonight. — Nafimane (@Naffy101) October 27, 2017

Omarion was performing in Namibia last night and Namibians didn’t show up 🙆 pic.twitter.com/boajNHfpVg — Moosa_Kaula (@Mx_Moosa) October 28, 2017

Namibians ain’t shit 😂 they literally didn’t bother attending Omarion’s show last night pic.twitter.com/cDnRzHT0zr — Moosa_Kaula (@Mx_Moosa) October 28, 2017

South African media personality Phil Mphela had the lowdown on what really happened:

Big up to Namibian press, influencers & people for teaching Omarion & future American guests a lesson. DONT DISRESPECT US!! — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) October 28, 2017

Omarion showed up in Namibia, REFUSED TO SHOW UP AT A PRESS CONF. AND Namibians paid him back in kind by not showing up to his concert 👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/KwGsGCmSzO — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) October 28, 2017

Good to know tht other African countries, you disrespect their media, they dont suck up & push yr event anyway. Love u Namibia🇳🇦 & Nigeria🇳🇬 — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) October 28, 2017

Reportedly the media waited for him at a press conference & he was a no-show so his manager said he was ‘exhausted from his flight’ pic.twitter.com/sEp44lvuh8 — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) October 28, 2017

Omarion later went ahead to put on a show for the few people that actually came out, putting up a video on his Twitter account with the caption “As long as you had a good time. ✨😇 ”

As long as you had a good time. ✨😇 pic.twitter.com/gHJ8dwquae — OMARION (@1Omarion) October 28, 2017