“We have true relationship goals in our homes but we refuse to pay attention” – Comedian Foxy P

Nigerian Comedian Foxy P's parents are real "Relationship Goals" 😍

We normally see celebrities all glammed up on Instagram with their partners and are in a rush to comment “Goalsssss” and sometimes even go ahead to insert emojis like “😍” or “🔥

Comedian Foxy P is however saying that there are relationship goals all around us and we don’t notice them because they are not on the gram.

He shared a photo of his lovely parents on his Instagram page and wrote:

The reason I laugh when I see people commenting “relationship goals” under celeb pictures or watching YouTube videos for relationship advice is because most of us have real life examples of true relationship goals in our homes but we refuse to pay attention. I was the same way too. For 39 years my parents have been doing relationship goals but until a few years ago I never paid them any attention. Maybe it’s because my dad doesn’t have an IG page so he can’t put MamaFoxy as WCW or she doesn’t give him Facebook shoutout on his birthday. But over the past year, watching my mum care for my dad during his health challenges, watching him speak lovingly about her when she left to visit Nigeria for a few months, seeing the twinkle in his eye and loving embrace they shared on her return made me realize I don’t have to go online to look for relationship goals. This right here is everything I want in my own marriage and I pray the same for everyone reading this who is in love or looking for love. You will find and enjoy real love in Jesus name 🙏 #AfricanParentStories#APCAtlanta

