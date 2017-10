Fresh off signing a record deal with Over The Top Entertainment earlier this year, Benjamin Okafor popularly known as Benijamz drops his debut single under the label’s imprint.

The Ghetto Gospel track titled ‘Shine’ features label front line act Skuki and was produced by highly rated beat-smith DJ Mo who was also behind hits like “Pass The Agbara“, “Sisi Eko” and “Forkanizer“.

Listen and Download below:

Download