YBNL Princess and rising songstress Temmie Ovwasa has returned with visuals for her brand new single “Bamidele”, produced by ID Cabasa.

Premiering the music video along with the song’s digital release, the eclectic music crooner is seen at home singing about bringing the love of her life close.

Temmie Ovwasa then gets ready to go out for a ride, where she meets her crush on the road and later at the bus stop.

The video was directed by Unlimited L.A on location in Oyo State.

