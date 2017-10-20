New Video: Falz – La Fête

Falz (The Bahd Guy) is in celebratory mood as he pushes out a new music video titled “La Fête” (French for “Celebrate“).
The track was produced by Demsa while the video was shot by Clarence Peters.
Hit Play below!
Inspired!
