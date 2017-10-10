A night to remember! Seyi Shay thrills fans at the Kigali Jazz Junction

Pop star Seyi Shay was the focus of the Kigali Jazz Junction show as she performed. It was an evening of live music, energetic performances and all round entertainment.

The event held at the Kigali Serena hotel and saw the Yolo crooner entertain the audience with several hit songs as she played with a band. Other performances came from Charly na Nina, Neptunez band and the Mavuno Souls band.

It was an awesome experience at the show which marked the fifth edition of the Kigali Jazz Junction in its third season.

