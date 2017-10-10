BellaNaija

A night to remember! Seyi Shay thrills fans at the Kigali Jazz Junction

Pop star  Seyi Shay was the focus of the Kigali Jazz Junction show as she performed. It was an evening of live music, energetic performances and all round entertainment.

The event held at the Kigali Serena hotel and saw the Yolo crooner entertain the audience with several hit songs as she played with a band. Other performances came from Charly na Nina, Neptunez band and the Mavuno Souls band.

It was an awesome experience at the show which marked the fifth edition of the Kigali Jazz Junction in its third season.

  • Bisola October 11, 2017 at 12:31 am

    I think Seyi shay is underestimated here in Nigeria! I love her craft

    Love this! 14
  • ralph October 11, 2017 at 8:03 am

    She is simply the best performer.

    Love this! 4
  • Taj October 11, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Amazing performer, best voice. Seyi shay all the way

    Love this! 3
