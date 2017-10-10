BellaNaija

The snapshots circulating have been misinterpreted – Lola Ogunyemi, Black Lady in Dove ad, Speaks

10.10.2017

"I am not a victim" - Lola Ogunyemi, Black Lady in Dove ad, Speaks - BellaNaijaPersonal care brand Dove recently suffered criticisms after a portion of an ad campaign ran by them on Facebook surfaced, showing a black woman morphing into a white woman.

People had condemned the ad, saying it was racist, and some declared a boycotting of the beauty brand.

Much of the backlash remained even after the full version of the ad surfaced, showing the white woman further changing to an Asian woman, in the fashion of Michael Jackson‘s popular video for his song “Black or White.”

However, Lola Ogunyemi, the black girl in the ad, has penned an opinion piece for Guardian, saying she had no idea her role would be the one of a “poster child for racist advertising.”

“If I had even the slightest inclination that I would be portrayed as inferior,” she wrote, “or as the ‘before’ in a before and after shot, I would have been the first to say an emphatic ‘no.'”

The snapshots circulating on the web have been misinterpreted, she said, which she understands as Dove had been criticized for the same issue once before.

Lola, who describes herself as a Nigerian woman born in London and raised in Atlanta, wrote:

Having said that, I can also see that a lot has been left out. The narrative has been written without giving consumers context on which to base an informed opinion.

She added that while she agrees with Dove’s response to apologize, she feels they could have defended their creative vision, which was communicated with the full TV ad, featuring 7 women in all.

Read the full opinion piece HERE.

12 Comments
  • shabba October 10, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    Very soon black people will have no credibility when it comes to racism because r they have cried wolf way to many times! This is prime example of why Donald trump bashes the media. They are so quick to run with divisive headlines without checking facts.

    Love this! 38 Reply
    • Weezy October 11, 2017 at 12:27 am

      You wish.

      A lot of white people criticized the ad too. That’s the nice thing. You don’t have to be black to be offended by tone-deaf images. Trump may criticize the media all he wants, yet it is largely WHITE PEOPLE who were vocally incensed by his reaction to Charlottesville, even Republicans. Good people hate racism, regardless of their ethnicity. Was it not a white man who came up with the privilege checklist. 😂 Even if black people keep quite, white brown and asian people will say “isn’t this racist?” Accept it.

      Love this! 72
  • Le coco October 11, 2017 at 1:55 am

    babe shld hv kept quiet… abi She was looking for small fame

    Love this! 15 Reply
    • Queen October 11, 2017 at 7:22 am

      If you face is posted all over the world as the face of a negative narrative you will say something. She was unwittingly drag into this. Applaud her for saying something. She changed the negativity to positive. Good job lady.

      Love this! 40
    • Le coco October 11, 2017 at 2:33 pm

      @queen there is nothing positive here.. she shld have kept quiet because she was relatively unknown until she tried talking.. nobody even mentioned her name.. We didn’t know who she was it was irrelevant for her to speak. in a month if that girl walked down the street nobody wd lool twice.. The issue was bound to die down.now we all know her name.. she can clap for herself

      Love this! 13
  • marlee October 11, 2017 at 6:27 am

    if she is so stupid to think this is ok, then she can explain to me why one of Dove product says “FOR NORMAL TO DARK SKIN” now my question is “IS DARK SKIN NOT NORMAL”.

    Love this! 21 Reply
    • Jide October 11, 2017 at 7:50 am

      Your noise will not change the fact that she was right about the ad. Tuck in your bitterness and seek peace in your life, rat.

      Love this! 31
    • Queen October 11, 2017 at 10:36 am

      That has nothing to do with her. Stick to the advert in question. Gosh do I sense some jealous under tones in this thread.

      Love this! 14
  • Lilo October 11, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    I don’t think Dove should have apologized.

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Taj October 11, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    The girl sounds pretentious as hell. Give me break. Daftness does not even begin to excuse her act. #iamnotjealous

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • reqe October 11, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    If I had even the slightest inclination that I would be portrayed as inferior,” she wrote, “or as the ‘before’ in a before and after shot, I would have been the first to say an emphatic ‘no.’”
    kendall jenner said something similar to this after the pepsi advert. i dont know much about acting and advertising but my question is, weren’t you given the full script? where you just given a portion of the script?

    Love this! 11 Reply
    • tunmi October 11, 2017 at 6:42 pm

      The final shot could always be edited.

      Love this! 11
