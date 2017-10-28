3 for 1! Check out Nikki Laoye’s Gorgeous New Looks 😍

Multiple Award winning Soul Singer, Nikki Laoye has just released new sets of photos styled by herself with make up by Lauretta Cookey of Doll House Afrique.

The beautiful photos were taken by Krixtien.

The singer, who is celebrating 11 years of her musical career, is planning to host a thanksgiving concert before the end of the year and after the wide recognition of her acoustic version of Todd Dulaney‘s popular worship single, “Victory Belongs to Jesus“, Nikki is getting ready to release more music including a new dance single within the next couple of weeks.

See photos below!

Styling/Hair: Nikki Laoye for Scribbles by Nikki Laoye

Make Up/Co-Stylist: Lauretta Cookey for Doll House Afrique

Black Tail Top: Purple Wardrobe

Photography: Krixtien Simon Studios