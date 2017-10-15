Omoni Oboli’s “Okafor’s Law” to show at Busan International Film Festival

Nollywood filmmaker and actress, Omoni Oboli will be taking Nollywood across many borders as she showcases her movie “Okafor’s Law’’ at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), South Korea.

This feat is definitely one to be celebrated as the Festival is said to hold from October 12th through October 21st, 2017.

The movie, which had an exceptional and a good outing at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Stockholm Film Festival and Pan African Film Festival will be screening on 17th, 1th and 20th of October, Wednesday 18th October.

The actress euphoric about the success of her movie following the challenges she was faced with as regards to being taken to court on the basis of copyright theft, took to her Instagram to share the good news:

It can only be grace Lord! When opportunity meets preparation…#OkaforsLaw is flying the Nigerian flag at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival in South Korea @busanfilmfest. Rejoice with me. God has turned everything around for my good! These are the showtime if you are in the neighbourhood. Thanks for the support #Omoni. You’ve stood by me through it all. May God answer when you call!