Actress Sophie Turner who plays Sansa Stark in hit HBO TV show “Game of Thrones” is engaged to singer Joe Jonas.

(Yeah, we had no idea they were together either.)

They shared the photo from their engagement on their Instagram pages with the captions “She said yes” and “I said yes”.

See below:

She said yes. A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

I said yes. A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Congratulations to the couple!

Photo Credit: LordSnow