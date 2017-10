It’s the grand opening of the @Orangeroom_ph!

Are you ready to have the time of your life?

Hosted by: “The Entertainer” Dbanj

Date: Thursday, October 26th, 2017.

Venue: Orange Room, No 7 King Perekule, GRA Phase 2, Port-Harcourt.

#OrangeisTheNewCool #GrandOpening #OrangeRoom #Club #HighLife @flyphil01

Sponsored Content