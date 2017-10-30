There is no Cabal in the Presidency – Tinubu after Meeting with Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari today met with National Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Senate President Bukola Saraki and the rest of the top party chieftains.

According to Channels, the meeting was held at the Presidential Villa in the Federal Capital Territory.

Speaking to pressmen after the meeting, Tinubu debunked allegations of any cabal existing in the Buhari administration, stressing that he retains full confidence in the President to deliver his mandate to the country.

Also present at the meeting were House of Reps speaker Honorable Yakubu Dogara, APC National Chairman John Oyegun and Governor of Zamfara Abdulaziz Yari.

Photo Credit: Instagram – @buharisallau