The Real’s Jeannie Mai & Husband Freddy Harteis Divorcing after 10-Year Marriage

Jeannie Mai  (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

Talk show host Jeannie Mai is divorcing her husband of 10 years Freddy Harteis.

A co-host of “The Real” with Loni Love, Adrienne Houghton and Tamera Mowry-Housley, Mai has always been open about her marriage on the show.

She discussed issues they were facing – she does not want children, but he does – and consistently confessed her love for him.

But her representatives have confirmed to People that Mai and Harteis, who got married in 2007, are splitting amicably.

  • Ec October 20, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    People can change their mind. She said they both agreed not to have kids.

    Oh well. It is well

  • Ms S October 20, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    Nooooooooooooo I’m so sad for them both! I watch the show and she really does seem to genuinely love him, AlWaYS talking about him, I’m so upset I hope they work it out 🙁

