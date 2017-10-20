The Real’s Jeannie Mai & Husband Freddy Harteis Divorcing after 10-Year Marriage

Talk show host Jeannie Mai is divorcing her husband of 10 years Freddy Harteis.

A co-host of “The Real” with Loni Love, Adrienne Houghton and Tamera Mowry-Housley, Mai has always been open about her marriage on the show.

She discussed issues they were facing – she does not want children, but he does – and consistently confessed her love for him.

But her representatives have confirmed to People that Mai and Harteis, who got married in 2007, are splitting amicably.

Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly