The Real’s Jeannie Mai & Husband Freddy Harteis Divorcing after 10-Year Marriage

Talk show host Jeannie Mai is divorcing her husband of 10 years Freddy Harteis.
A co-host of “The Real” with Loni Love, Adrienne Houghton and Tamera Mowry-Housley, Mai has always been open about her marriage on the show.
She discussed issues they were facing – she does not want children, but he does – and consistently confessed her love for him.
But her representatives have confirmed to People that Mai and Harteis, who got married in 2007, are splitting amicably.
Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
People can change their mind. She said they both agreed not to have kids.
Oh well. It is well
Nooooooooooooo I’m so sad for them both! I watch the show and she really does seem to genuinely love him, AlWaYS talking about him, I’m so upset I hope they work it out 🙁