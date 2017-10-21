It was “a mistake” – Mariah Carey’s ex James Packer speaks on Dating Her

Businessman James Packer to The Australian described his relationship with pop legend Mariah Carey, as a mistake

“It was a mistake for her and a mistake for me,” he said of the relationship which ended in October 16, after 18 months, 9 of which they were engaged for.

Although he did have nice words for her, describing her as “kind, exciting and fun, very bright” and “a woman of substance,” he added that he “was at a low point in my personal life,” when he entered into a relationship with her.

He added that he was trying to be closer to his children was why he was in Los Angeles. He said:

I was attempting to build a business in North America to be closer to my kids. The travel was unsustainable. It hurts me a lot to be away from them. But I don’t want to be in LA at the moment.

Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for GLAAD