New Video: Nasty C feat. French Montana – Allow

Arguably the dopest MC out of Africa right now Nasty C drops a new video for the single “Allow” featuring international rapper French Montana.
Hit Play below!
Inspired!
21.10.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
Arguably the dopest MC out of Africa right now Nasty C drops a new video for the single “Allow” featuring international rapper French Montana.
Hit Play below!
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline