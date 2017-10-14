Service Operative admits to Raping Client’s Domestic staff

This is just so disheartening.
Instagram user @Tounlawal shared a video of a service operative who admitted to raping the domestic staff of his client.
According to @tounlawal, the man who works at Haier Thermocool was asked to come in and service a gas cooker which he did and in the process raped her staff.
Saying this is condemnable will be taking this lightly, we as a community must join hands to fight sexual violence, especially against women and children in our society.
This is a call to the Lagos State Domestic & Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT), Lagos State Government and the Lagos State Police Command to take the necessary action to ensure justice is served.
Watch videos:
I love it! That madam is awesome! Love the humiliation she gave him. Now he needs to go to jail. Shameful, pathetic person
Pig! I do not pity you, you deserve what ever is coming to you, it has already started.
Why are people so wicked. Why did he need to do that? Sad