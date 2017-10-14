BellaNaija

Service Operative admits to Raping Client’s Domestic staff

14.10.2017

This is just so disheartening.

Instagram user @Tounlawal shared a video of a service operative who admitted to raping the domestic staff of his client.

According to @tounlawal, the man who works at Haier Thermocool was asked to come in and service a gas cooker which he did and in the process raped her staff.

Saying this is condemnable will be taking this lightly, we as a community must join hands to fight sexual violence, especially against women and children in our society.

This is a call to the Lagos State Domestic & Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT), Lagos State Government and the Lagos State Police Command to take the necessary action to ensure justice is served.

Watch videos:

The face of the rapist. Please help tag thermocool ooo @instablog9ja

A post shared by Adetoun Lawal (@tounlawal) on

  • Delta geh October 14, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    I love it! That madam is awesome! Love the humiliation she gave him. Now he needs to go to jail. Shameful, pathetic person

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • gbaskelebo October 14, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Pig! I do not pity you, you deserve what ever is coming to you, it has already started.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Babycakes October 14, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Why are people so wicked. Why did he need to do that? Sad

    Love this! 1 Reply
