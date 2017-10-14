Service Operative admits to Raping Client’s Domestic staff

This is just so disheartening.

Instagram user @Tounlawal shared a video of a service operative who admitted to raping the domestic staff of his client.

According to @tounlawal, the man who works at Haier Thermocool was asked to come in and service a gas cooker which he did and in the process raped her staff.

Saying this is condemnable will be taking this lightly, we as a community must join hands to fight sexual violence, especially against women and children in our society.

This is a call to the Lagos State Domestic & Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT), Lagos State Government and the Lagos State Police Command to take the necessary action to ensure justice is served.

Watch videos:

The face of the rapist. Please help tag thermocool ooo @instablog9ja A post shared by Adetoun Lawal (@tounlawal) on Oct 13, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

This is a sad day for me. This man who works for thermocool the came to my house to service one of their products the cooker which honestly i have never enjoyed using and raped a girl that works for me. This is the end for him A post shared by Adetoun Lawal (@tounlawal) on Oct 13, 2017 at 9:45am PDT