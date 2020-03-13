Here’s How You can #ShareLove with Extraodinary Women around You courtesy of Haier Thermocool

Don’t you think the world is a better place thanks to the women in it? And you’re lucky if you have several women in your life that inspire you with their strength, beauty, charisma, and support.

As part of Haier Thermocool always being there for you, they decided to go big to #ShareLove this month of International Women’s Day & Mother’s Day. They took to the streets of Maryland in Lagos to reward and #ShareLove with two remarkable women who are doing exceptionally well at dispensing their duties and are also encouraging everyone to share love with those extraordinary women around us.

You too can #ShareLove to the special women you know by purchasing a Thermocool home appliance which will be specially wrapped and delivered for FREE to any location in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt throughout the month of March!



All you have to do is follow these steps below

Visit any Coolworld outlet or check out the product here

Call to order/reserve products at a store near you

State that you want to #ShareLove to someone special.

Make payment and provide recipients name and address

Wrapped products will be delivered within 48 hours after payment confirmation

Make a post of the recipient with delivered gift using the hashtag #ShareLove to get featured on our pages

T&C Apply!

Find out more information on @thermocoolng & @coolworldng

Haier Thermocool… Always there for you!

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Sponsored Content

