Here's How You can #ShareLove with Extraodinary Women around You courtesy of Haier Thermocool

Refresh Your Hustle The "Chivita Ice Tea Way"💪🏿

Jane Egerton-Idehen launches ‘Be Fearless' Campaign to Support the Nigerian Woman

Knorr celebrates Exceptional Nigerian Women with Special Gift Boxes of Yummy Goodness for #IWD2020

"Do well by doing good" - Adesola Adeduntan, CEO FirstBank on the Role of Financial Institutions in driving Financial Inclusion

Nigerian Wine, Spirit Producers commit N170 million Stop Underage & Reckless Drinking

‘Papa Ajasco’ is back again as King Bondu Alaska

TechPlus celebrates African Female Change Makers & Innovates to commemorate 2020 International Women's Day♀︎

Dearest Woman, This Poem is Proof that You deserve to be Celebrated

TECNO celebrates International Women's Day in a Remarkable Way

BellaNaija.com

Published

31 mins ago

 on

Don’t you think the world is a better place thanks to the women in it? And you’re lucky if you have several women in your life that inspire you with their strength, beauty, charisma, and support. 

As part of Haier Thermocool always being there for you, they decided to go big to #ShareLove this month of International Women’s Day & Mother’s Day. They took to the streets of Maryland in Lagos to reward and #ShareLove with two remarkable women who are doing exceptionally well at dispensing their duties and are also encouraging everyone to share love with those extraordinary women around us.

You too can #ShareLove to the special women you know by purchasing a Thermocool home appliance which will be specially wrapped and delivered for FREE to any location in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and Port Harcourt throughout the month of March! 


All you have to do is follow these steps below

  • Visit any Coolworld outlet or check out the product here
  • Call to order/reserve products at a store near you
  • State that you want to #ShareLove to someone special.
  • Make payment and provide recipients name and address
  • Wrapped products will be delivered within 48 hours after payment confirmation
  • Make a post of the recipient with delivered gift using the hashtag #ShareLove to get featured on our pages
  • T&C Apply!

Find out more information on @thermocoolng & @coolworldng 

Haier Thermocool… Always there for you!
——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
Sponsored Content

BellaNaija.com

