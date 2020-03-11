Connect with us

Promotions

Refresh Your Hustle The "Chivita Ice Tea Way"💪🏿

Career Promotions

Jane Egerton-Idehen launches ‘Be Fearless' Campaign to Support the Nigerian Woman

Promotions

Knorr celebrates Exceptional Nigerian Women with Special Gift Boxes of Yummy Goodness for #IWD2020

Promotions

"Do well by doing good" - Adesola Adeduntan, CEO FirstBank on the Role of Financial Institutions in driving Financial Inclusion

Promotions

Nigerian Wine, Spirit Producers commit N170 million Stop Underage & Reckless Drinking

Nollywood Promotions

‘Papa Ajasco’ is back again as King Bondu Alaska

Promotions

TechPlus celebrates African Female Change Makers & Innovates to commemorate 2020 International Women's Day♀︎

Inspired Promotions

Dearest Woman, This Poem is Proof that You deserve to be Celebrated

Promotions

TECNO celebrates International Women's Day in a Remarkable Way

BN TV Promotions

Toni Tones opens up on the Challenges of playing a Younger Sola Sobowale on Amstel Malta New Series

Promotions

Refresh Your Hustle The “Chivita Ice Tea Way”💪🏿

BellaNaija.com

Published

26 mins ago

 on

Here is a story about Kola…

Kola is a hustler; he is a jack of all trades. He is a tech entrepreneur, fashion designer, and interior designer. Kola’s customers never settle for less, and as such, he is always looking for innovative ways to keep his customers happy. So far, he has done a good job at that.

His customers are his priority. Even this ban on okada and keke in Lagos cannot stop Kola from delivering to them when need be. Las las, he will trek there if he has to, but through all of these, Kola doesn’t fret one bit.

But how is Kola able to keep going? 

Kola, like his customers, doesn’t settle for less. Kola refreshes the cool way! The Chivita Ice Tea way! Why? Because Chivita Ice Tea is filled with nature’s goodness, the power of antioxidants from tea leaves and the goodness of fruit juice. And you know what, it has no preservatives!

Chivita Ice Tea comes in Aseptic Packaging (an innovative technology that does not require the use of preservatives to prolong the shelf life of the product), and as such, Kola knows that he is getting ALL, and not some, of the natural benefits of tea and lemon juice that Chivita Ice Tea offers.

Kola is very inquisitive.  He had once asked his doctor friend if preservatives in food and drinks were harmful to human health in any way. Well, he was told that there is an ongoing debate by scientists on the negative health implication of preservatives in food and beverages when taken over a long period.

Now, you know why Kola never settles for less when he can have more, ya?

So next time you need to take a break and rejuvenate, be like Kola and do it the Chivita Ice Tea way.
—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BellaNaijaWCW Oluwadamilola Soyombo of TCKZone is Teaching Kids Tech Skills for Free

Let’s Talk About Not-For-Profit Organizations in Nigeria

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Reuben Abati: Amala and the Coronavirus Patient

Rita Chidinma: Dealing with Mom Guilt

Advertisement
css.php