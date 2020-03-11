Jane Egerton-Idehen launches ‘Be Fearless’ Campaign to Support the Nigerian Woman

Focused on promoting gender equality, increasing female representation in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) careers and providing support and direction for professional women, Jane Egerton-Idehen, a Tech Executive, Author, and Speaker has launched ‘Be Fearless’ Campaign a national campaign focused on highlighting the hurdles that prevent women from fulfilling their potential and providing a guide to younger women on the complexities of navigating career and life opportunities in their fields.

Jane Egerton-Idehen decried the gender gap that still undermines the economic security of most Nigerian women by limiting their ability to work and pursue a career and urged for gender equality focused on enabling higher growth, productivity and economic stability, not only for women but their families and ultimately the country. She stressed that Nigerian women still have just three-fourths of the legal rights and opportunities of men and called for activities that empower Nigerian women, especially in technology.

Speaking ahead of the online release of a new book that espouses campaign theme, “Be Fearless: Give yourself permission to be You”, Egerton-Idehen who is the Country Manager Nigeria/Regional Sales Manager, West Africa for Avanti Communications and founder, Women and Career organization, a Nigerian advocacy and support group for professional women, emphasized the under-representation of women in corporate Nigeria and challenges young women to pursue their dreams. “There is a significant gender imbalance in corporate Nigeria, especially in the technology industry where the ratio of women to men is as high as 1:5. We must now deliberately work towards a more balanced sector where everyone is enabled. The theme of International Women’s Day Each for Equal reminds us that there is still more to be done towards improving gender equality and fostering a healthier, wealthier and more harmonious world. We hope to encourage more young girls and stimulate gender-equality discussions, via this campaign, my new book, endowments to girls and the experiences of many African women who are contributing to this campaign,” she said.

Egerton-Idehen also encourages the lovers of women; parents, siblings and husbands and colleagues to empathize and help them achieve their potential at home and in the workplace.

The campaign features a book tour to about 20 tertiary institutions in Nigeria, book reading sessions at leading book stores, scholarships to female students in STEM courses and a formal launch of her new book. The campaign is also expected to encourage leading entrepreneurs and businesswomen in Nigeria to share their experiences building successful careers, challenges they encountered and learnings they hope to pass on to a younger generation of African women.

“Be Fearless: Give yourself permission to be You” chronicles the author’s remarkable experiences challenging gender roles and stereotypes, via her rise from the slums of Ajegunle in Lagos, Nigeria, to brokering million-dollar deals for global telecoms giants. Written with the young woman who dreams of being more in mind, Egerton-Idehen opens up about her less-privileged background, education, career journey, marriage and motherhood stories, exploring the cultural expectations, biases, and impossibilities that turn dreams of career success into wishful thinking and demystifies them. The book is available online from March 17th, 2020 on Amazon

Jane’s extraordinary story, spanning a different world and changing times, reveals what the tenacity, persistence, and courage of a strong-willed young girl can achieve when there is a promise of survival. Her profoundly-moving, searingly-honest account of childhood in one of Nigeria’s biggest slums, educational pursuits, relationships with men and rise to becoming one of Nigeria’s leading women in technology brings a heartfelt message of hope to African women that they too can break the glass ceiling.

“Be Fearless: Give yourself permission to be You” has already received glowing endorsements from many female corporate leaders. Joyce M. Roche, Author of The Empress Has No Clothes: Conquering Self-Doubt to Embrace Success and Board Member, Macy’s Inc., Tupperware Corporation says “Jane’s book is a must-read for professional women or for those aspiring to have a fulfilling career. Her essays are authentic and deal with real-world personal and professional issues many women face and provide solutions to or ways of thinking about those challenges. This book is also a must-read for company leaders to gain insight into the way the culture within their institutions may be preventing them from benefiting from the full talents of the women within their organizations. Finally, it is a must-read for partners of professional women and can open their eyes to whether they are enabling or stiffing the aspirations of those they love.”

West Africa’s cyber revolutionary and founder, MainOne, Funke Opeke comments “Jane has written a very compelling book that addresses many facets of building a successful career as a woman. The insights provided will be useful to women aspiring to move up the career ladder.”

“Jane’s book is a must-own and a must-read for every woman, whether in the public or private sector. She has shown that with determination and hard work, destinies can change. Thanks, Jane, for speaking to all of us!” says Ambassador Folake Marcus – Bello, former Nigerian Ambassador to Malawi and Zambia and CEO/Principal Partner Folake Bello & co “The Godmother”

Aliza Knox, Head of Cloudflare, Asia, and Pacific region says “Jane is an inspiring friend and impressive business leader, whose stories and tips will motivate anyone who reads her book.”

