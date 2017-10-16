BellaNaija

Soulmate Industries celebrates Women! Share your Independent Story & Win N25,000 Weekly

Soulmate Industries

Soulmate Industries, Nigeria’s trusted brand for hair care products who is dedicated to the research and development of high quality and effective hair care products, is celebrating independent women. Participation is easy, simply go to @soulmate_ng on Instagram and share your independent story in the comment below. The top post will win 25,000 naira weekly.

Competition starts on Sunday, October 15th and ends on Monday, October, 30th, 2017.

