Tagbo’s Death: Deceased was never in Davido’s car at the time of his Passing – Eyewitness

Last night we reported that Caroline Danjuma had accused Davido of dumping the body of a young man, identified as Tagbo at the General Hospital in Lagos after he allegedly died in his car.
A few videos have surfaced the internet which shows Davido, Tagbo and a group of people partying together.
The person who shared the video said they were all partying together, including Davido, celebrating the deceased’s birthday. After a while they decided to go to Oniru beach, then according to him Tagbo entered his own car and the next thing they heard was that he had passed away.
Eye-witness comes forward with his account of the tragic story currently trending. A young man named Tagbo died after a night out celebrating his birthday with friends including Davido. Actress Caroline Danjuma broke the news via her Instagram page last night when she accused Davido and his friends of "dumping Tagbo's body at the General Hospital". @elejo.com1 has come forward with this video and statement; this is the video of us yesterday at the venue ….we were all celebrating 2 people’s birthday which is #TAGBO and one other guy ,we all had fun and everybody including @davidoofficial and crew said they were going to Oniru beach which the guy went with his car aswell,and that was the last time we saw him ,and later we heard that he died ….#RIP #TAGBO
Caroline Danjuma is still mourning her loss as she shared a photo of Tagbo with Davido and his group of friends and also a baby photo of the deceased.
She captioned one photo:
You gave ur all .. when they needed ur assistance you were always there for them .. Tag you don’t deserve this .. this world is cruel .. I warned you but u were always acting mr nice ..now they labelled you an alcohol addict which is a big lie .. I won’t keep shut .. a glass of Henessy and cranberry gets u tipsy .. just a glass .. cool , calm and minding ur own biz was all you were .. all the lies they say now to cover up .. if only you could wake up and speak for urself .. I won’t keep shut …. only the wicked would act like it’s nothing … you called them your friend but they left you to die .
She captioned the other:
🙏🙏🙏🙏 if only all this ill names could bring u back , I am ready to be called all sorts … they only label you because they never knew you .. I could take a bullet for u because you were selfless .. never looked down on no one. Playful and you knew your limits .. you were never boastful nor excessive .. you never drank past 5 shots of tequila even if u tried .. all u lived for , all you hoped for and couldnt wait to achieve on ur birthday is over.. you always had something nice to say to me .. constantly encouraging me and looking out for me 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢
If Davido insults her now, they’ll say he’s ill-mannered.
Murder is a very serious issue, and can destroy everything someone has built in a twinkle of an eye. Be sure before making such accusations public. Sorry for your loss, and RIP to the dead.
Instead of all the social media accusation
1. Have you considered an autopsy ?
2 Have you even gone to the morgue to check the body ?
3.Have you reported at any police station ?
The man Caroline claims doesn’t drink is on video bathing himself with alcohol and people were even warning him to stop. On LI blog. She is looking for someone to blame. She should apologize.
BN which one is eye witness? The person narrating was part of them so how certain are u of his story? He can’t be tagged so fast as an eye witness. But this is sad tho. . . Dying on ur birthday. I pray we find ourselves at the right place at the right time doing the right things with the right people at all times.
@Ottawa Queen. .. You got me. #right place, right time, doing right things with the right people!
May his soul rest in peace! !!
Ok … the question now is , who drove the deceased to the hospital and dumped him dere? Who is this eyewitness? Who gave caroline the information? And the crew member that said the deceased went into his car wen dey were heading to oniru, who told dem he was dead? At least dey were all togeda… prolly dey haven’t even left the premises of the shisha room before he died…. sometin is wrong….
some folks need to shut down their social media accounts! If I were Davido , I will sue this girl!
There is more than meets the eye here. The last of this story hasn’t been heard. But everyone is a suspect including the one that broke the news
I am nevr the one to judge or bash any socialite on social media cos well,i like to think “dunno what i wlda done if d tables were turned” *shrug*
Excuse me, she has just proved how tasteless she is with her thoughts and utterances.
All dat glam and no finnesse at all,learnt nothing at all,smh.How dare you make a such a baseless allegation and with such disrespect to ur dear friend,his family and on his birthday wowwww!she must be truly sad.How do you even bash a brand,public figure and all d rest in such a thoughtless manner?someone else’S child,father etc u hv ur own kids and with no proof .For the next decade anty shld b in hot legal soup,sue her for all she is just for the heck of it. OTA AJE OSHIIII, just yellow for nothing,palm oyel brrain.looking for attention ,Awon anty agbaya.
God bless the dead and gve strength to the living ee….PS ;Anty shld b also b questioned. she cried murder i heard wolf.
Your thought-process na die! Chai! See writer…last line ‘she cried murder, I heard wolf’. *applause*
What happened to science
An autopsy will help narrow things down
Caroling, had better have her fact down because this is a serious allegation. Perhaps she was partying with them and is an eye witness? then come clean and present the fact to a the police to take it from there
Internet and social network adjudication is very bad and uneccessary
An Autopsy? Yeah right…of course that would show us whose car he was in at the time of the accident and who dumped him in the hospital. We already know it was an accident