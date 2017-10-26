The Union of Fashion & Technology! Tecno Phantom 8 debuts at the Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017

Hurry in here all you fashion and tech lovers cause something big is about to happen in the Fashion and Tech industry in Nigeria and guess what, Africa’s leading smartphone brand – TECNO Mobile, will be spearheading the tech arm of this glamorous event.

Since 2011 when the Lagos Fashion and Design Week was founded, the event has grown to become the pioneer gathering for showcasing trends in those industries. Scaling that success further, this year, TECNO Mobile will be leading discussions on how fashion and technology can be married together to achieve better work processes and output. The conversation will address the increasingly growing opportunities in the mobile technology industry and how fashion designers can take advantage of these trends to increase their turnover.

Beyond the razzmatazz of fashion as it relates to clothing, TECNO Mobile will be telling participants about their recent flagship, the Phantom 8, which coincidentally will be launched in Lagos on the first day of the Fashion and Design Week. Smartphones have long past the days when they served as a tool for simply making and receiving calls only. Going by tech trends, today our smartphones have become a part of our style and charm. With the Phantom 8, fashionistas can enjoy the luxury of having a very beautiful and stylish device in hand every time they step out. The Phantom 8 has an entry-lux design that helps it complement users gorgeous look while also debuting state-of-the-art cameras that ensures they capture stunning images every step of the way.

Though the Phantom 8 is yet to make its entry into the Nigerian market sequel to its launch in Dubai few days ago however, the premium device is already making headlines and smartphone enthusiasts have already begun to make pre-orders to enjoy first buyer benefits.

The new Tecno Phantom 8 will be available exclusively at all SLOT shops from Friday, October 27th, same day the first set of Pre-orders will be delivered to customers. Nationwide roll-out of the Phantom 8 in all authorized reseller stores will kick off from Wednesday, November 1st, 2017.

