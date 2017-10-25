BellaNaija

Tekno, Dammy Krane & Orezi in Online Battle over Hairstyle

25.10.2017

Tekno, Dammy Krane & Orezi are currently in an online battle after Dammy Krane posted a video on his Snapchat accusing other artistes of copying his style of music and dance moves without giving him credit but get mad when people make their kind of hairstyle.

Orezi, thinking he was the one being referred to, shared a skit of himself and some other persons praying for someone posing as Dammy Krane while the latter’s “Amin” was playing in the background.

Dammy Krane however said he was referring to “duck head”.

Tekno on his part posted a video on his Snapchat warning other artistes not to copy his new hairstyle.

It is however unclear, if this is a publicity stunt, or a battle of hairstyles among the artistes.

He is an idiot with no life, Dammykrane rips Orezi apart, for saying artistes shouldn't copy his new hairstyle

