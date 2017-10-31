BellaNaija

Inspired!

UNICEF Bags meant for IDPs reportedly Being Sold in Kano Markets

31.10.2017 at By Leave a Comment

A Twitter user @habuhk4 has revealed that bags donated by UNICEF for the use of internally displaced persons (IDPs) are being sold in markets in Kano State.

@habuhk shared photos of a trader selling the backpacks. He wrote:

@UNICEF tagged Bags for #IDPs being sold in #Kano. Was it also made to be sold or some unpatriotic people made the move? #NotAnotherNigerian

Another Twitter user @aishatoo_too confirmed the news, writing that she too saw the bags for sale in the market. She wrote:

I was so surprised when I saw the bags being sold in the market. Bags that are meant to be given to the needy, are the same ones being sold. Smh.

See the photos below:

UNICEF Bags meant for IDPs reportedly Being Sold in Kano Markets - BellaNaija UNICEF Bags meant for IDPs reportedly Being Sold in Kano Markets - BellaNaija UNICEF Bags meant for IDPs reportedly Being Sold in Kano Markets - BellaNaija

Photo Credit: @habuhk4

Comment  0

Filed Under: News

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Pass The Aux Yung L 3:11
  2. Gbewa Yung L 3:31
  3. Bubble Bup ft. Stonebwoy Cynthia Morgan 3:45
  4. German Juice Cynthia Morgan 3:50
  5. My Woman, My Everything ft. Wande Coal Patoranking 3:54
  6. Hale Hale Patoranking 3:26
  7. M.O.N.E.Y ft. Flavour Timaya 3:51
  8. Sanko Timaya 3:07
  9. Check & Balance Burna Boy 3:23
  10. Won Da Mo ft. D'Banj Burna Boy 4:13

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija