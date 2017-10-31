UNICEF Bags meant for IDPs reportedly Being Sold in Kano Markets

A Twitter user @habuhk4‏ has revealed that bags donated by UNICEF for the use of internally displaced persons (IDPs) are being sold in markets in Kano State.

@habuhk shared photos of a trader selling the backpacks. He wrote:

@ UNICEF tagged Bags for # IDPs being sold in # Kano. Was it also made to be sold or some unpatriotic people made the move? # NotAnotherNigerian

Another Twitter user @aishatoo_too confirmed the news, writing that she too saw the bags for sale in the market. She wrote:

I was so surprised when I saw the bags being sold in the market. Bags that are meant to be given to the needy, are the same ones being sold. Smh.

See the photos below:

Photo Credit: @habuhk4