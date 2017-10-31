Vimbai Mutinhiri joins #BBNaija’s Bisola, Don Jazzy & Iyanya at Temple Management Company

TV personality, Vimbai Mutinhiri is breaking new career boundaries by teaming up with pan-African talent agency based out of Nigeria, Temple Management Company (TMC).

The former co-host of the Africa Magic Viewers Award (AMVCA) sealed the new move when she recently signed a management agreement at the corporate headquarters of the company in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking after signing the dotted lines, Vimbai said,

I am excited, it is a new journey for me. It is a new season of my career that I am looking forward to. You get to a stage in your career when you have to partner with like-minded people who have the experience and network to take you to where you want to go.

Welcoming Vimbai to its fold, Mark Redguard, Head Of Entertainment at Temple Management reiterated the vision of the organization to maximize African talents to become global brands, saying:

Vimbai’s aspiration is in view of what we set out to achieve at Temple Management Company (TMC) and we look forward to a very successful journey.

See photos below: