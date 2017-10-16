Wizkid, Femi Kuti, Sauti Sol ensure Befitting Finale for #Felabration2017 | WATCH

The week long Felabration, the celebration of late Nigerian music legend and political activist Fela Anikulapo-Kuti‘s birthday came to a close on Sunday at the New Afrika Shrine in Ikeja with a host of top acts gracing the stage to pay respects to the afrobeats legend.

Nigerian superstar Wizkid and Kenyan afro-pop band Sauti Sol were the highlights of the show. Wizkid especially was the star of the show as he perfomed his hit single “Jaiye Jaiye” with the legendary Femi Kuti.

Sauti Sol also had a great time performing their hit songs to the audience. They wrote on their official Instagram page earlier today:

Good music transcends all borders. Thank you @femikuti @afrikashrine . Love you Nigeria 😘

Watch Wizkid’s performance below:



Sauti Sol performing at the New Afrika Shrine

A post shared by SAUTI SOL 🇰🇪 (@sautisol) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:02am PDT

Photo Credit: Instagram – @sautisol