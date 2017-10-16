BellaNaija

#XD2018 First of All… A Look at Xerona Duke and DJ Caise’s Introduction

In August, Xerona Duke got engaged to her sweetheart DJ Caise of Beat FM. See their engagement annoucement here.The couple had their introduction ceremony yesterday with close family and friends. We loved how they both infused the cultures of their parents into their outfit of the day.

The bride-to-be, Xerona looked beautiful in her Onyo Onyo and double wrapper, while the groom-to-be, DJ Caise (Derin) looked stylish in his agbada.

Xerona who expressed her joy on Instagram said,

One of the aspects of the wedding we’ve looked forward to most is being able to embrace the cultures of our parents (my father is Efik and Quas, my mother is Kalabari and @drcaise is Yoruba), so we made the most of our #Introduction and I felt like a princess in my onyo onyo and double wrapper, while Derin looked rather dashing in his agbada.

It was also wonderful to honor my late grandmother, Henrietta Ajumogobia Bobmanuel, by wearing her white coral necklaces and crown. The day went seamlessly and we give God all the glory because when He’s in charge you know it and He was without a doubt with us. God bless all of our family members and friends who were with us and showed up in brilliant fuschia and beautiful yellow for the first step in combining our families. Now to the trad! 😁 💙🎉”

Photo Credit: @Xerona

Tagged With: , , , , Filed Under: News, Weddings

  • Robin Hood October 16, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    My boy Caise done did well for himself……………. Congrats

    Love this! 7 Reply
