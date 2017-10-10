BellaNaija

10-Year-Old Girl who asked to see President Buhari gets Invitation to Aso Rock

President Buhari

A 10-year-old girl Aysha Aliyu Gebi who wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari, asking that she’d like to see him, has been invited to Aso Rock.

“Dear President Muhammadu Buhari,” she wrote in the letter posted by her uncle on Twitter. “I am Aysha Aliyu Gebi. I am from Bauchi State. I am your biggest fan.”

The little girl asked about the president’s health before getting “straight to the point” – she wants to see him, as she’d always wanted to see a president face-to-face.

The personal assistant to President Buhari on New Media Bashir Ahmad responded to the tweet, writing:

President Muhammadu Buhari has read your niece’s letter. And he says: Invite Aisha to come and see me. Are we down for tomorrow?

See the tweets and the letter below:

  • Ephi October 16, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    President of Northern Nigeria. Kontinu. Mschew.

    Love this! 0 Reply
