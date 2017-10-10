10-Year-Old Girl who asked to see President Buhari gets Invitation to Aso Rock

A 10-year-old girl Aysha Aliyu Gebi who wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari, asking that she’d like to see him, has been invited to Aso Rock.

“Dear President Muhammadu Buhari,” she wrote in the letter posted by her uncle on Twitter. “I am Aysha Aliyu Gebi. I am from Bauchi State. I am your biggest fan.”

The little girl asked about the president’s health before getting “straight to the point” – she wants to see him, as she’d always wanted to see a president face-to-face.

The personal assistant to President Buhari on New Media Bashir Ahmad responded to the tweet, writing:

President Muhammadu Buhari has read your niece’s letter. And he says: Invite Aisha to come and see me. Are we down for tomorrow?

My niece wants to see the president @MBuhari face to face please make her dream come true . Retweet please pic.twitter.com/jnR6RktkIT — Hussein I.Gebi (@dgebis) August 29, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari has read your niece’s letter. And he says: Invite Aisha to come and see me. Are we down for tomorrow? https://t.co/huOACmpkyk — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 15, 2017