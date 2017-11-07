Barakat Sheriff: 7 Mental Health Tips For Entrepreneurs

Being an entrepreneur can give you a lot of freedom. Freedom to do as you please, control your own schedule and create the kind of business that you want. It can be really fulfilling to build something from nothing and see the results of your hard work. Entrepreneurship is being sold as the ultimate dream, and these days everyone is encouraged to ditch the 9-5 and chase their true dreams.

Successful entrepreneurs are idolized by everyone as they appear to be happier, more successful, and more driven than anyone else. However, it isn’t all sunshine and rainbows like many of us think. If you’re an entrepreneur, you’ll know that it can be a lonely journey, and entrepreneurs might be more vulnerable to mental health difficulties than non-entrepreneurs. The rigorous demands of business ownership may prevent entrepreneurs from taking care of their mental health.

Mental health issues can have serious side effects if they’re not addressed. They could even cause the business to run into problems. For example, depression can have a serious effect on an entrepreneur’s ability to take decisions. It might lead to a pessimistic point of view that leads to bad decision making. It can also lead to a lack of self-confidence and apathy. It’s hard to give your business your all, if you’re not healthy – mentally and physically. This article will give you top tips on looking after your mental health and wellbeing as an entrepreneur.

Remember to take time off

One of the reasons people become entrepreneurs is to have more control over their time, but the reality is that their businesses end up controlling them. If you’re not careful, you’ll find yourself working round the clock and trying to be on top of everything. This is bad for your mental health; you need to unplug. Force yourself to create a work schedule and avoid doing work related things outside those hours. Don’t feel guilty for relaxing, you need to rest to give your business the best. Take vacations, and chill out at night and during weekends. Your business won’t crash because you didn’t reply an email immediately.

Eat well and exercise regularly

Make your health a priority. Making money is nice, but what’s the point if you’re too sick to enjoy it? Plan nutritious meals and eat them at the proper time. Getting fast food because you forgot to eat all day is not going to cut it.

You should also exercise for at least 30 minutes every day, even if it’s a brisk walk. Eating well and exercising properly can make a big difference to your mind.

Make sleep a priority

After a long day of work, you need to rest properly in order to remain effective. Sleeping properly will help you work better and be more productive. You’re honestly not going to achieve much running on just 3 hours of sleep.

Create time to do the things you enjoy

Being an entrepreneur doesn’t mean you should forsake all your hobbies and stop doing the things that you enjoy. Allow yourself time to actually enjoy yourself and take some time away from your business.

Have a comfortable workspace

You spend a lot of time in your workspace, so you should make sure it’s somewhere you feel relaxed and not anxious. A comfortable chair, sturdy desk, lots of natural light and proper organisation can create a comfortable and pleasant workspace.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help

As an entrepreneur, it’s tempting to want to do it all by yourself. It’s okay to ask for help. Whether it’s with your business or with your mental health, remember to get help when you need it. It goes a long way.

Stay optimistic

You’re going to face a lot of challenges as a business owner. Regardless of the situation, you need to remain optimistic and know in your mind that everything will be fine. Negative thoughts never breed positive results, and your business becomes vulnerable the moment you start to have doubts.

Remaining sane as an entrepreneur isn’t easy, but using these tips can help to improve your mental and physical health, and help you run your business in the best way possible.