BBNWonderland GIVEAWAY for #BellaNaijaGrooms-to-be! Here’s How to Win a FREE Showstopping Proposal

Hello there!

As part of our upcoming #BBNWonderland, we want to give you, our #BellaNaijaGrooms to-be, an opportunity to have a showstopping proposal for your love.

Are you planning to propose to bae before the end of 2017? Here’s an opportunity to give her an amazing experience as you pop the question… bills on us!

What do you need to do? Send the following to bbnwonderland@bellanaija.com:

You and bae‘s love story

A photo of you and your sweetheart

Your Instagram handles

Deadline for submission is Sunday, November 19th 2017.

Goodluck!