BellaNaija

Inspired!

#BBNWonderland GIVEAWAY for #BellaNaijaGrooms-to-be! Here’s How to Win a FREE Showstopping Proposal

06.11.2017 at By Leave a Comment

#BBNWonderland GIVEAWAY for #BellaNaijaGrooms-to-be! Here's How to Win a FREE Showstopping Proposal

Hello there!

As part of our upcoming #BBNWonderland, we want to give you, our #BellaNaijaGrooms to-be, an opportunity to have a showstopping proposal for your love.

Are you planning to propose to bae before the end of 2017? Here’s an opportunity to give her an amazing experience as you pop the question… bills on us!

What do you need to do? Send the following to bbnwonderland@bellanaija.com:

  • You and bae‘s love story
  • A photo of you and your sweetheart
  • Your Instagram handles

Deadline for submission is Sunday, November 19th 2017.

Goodluck!

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Pass The Aux Yung L 3:11
  2. Gbewa Yung L 3:31
  3. Bubble Bup ft. Stonebwoy Cynthia Morgan 3:45
  4. German Juice Cynthia Morgan 3:50
  5. My Woman, My Everything ft. Wande Coal Patoranking 3:54
  6. Hale Hale Patoranking 3:26
  7. M.O.N.E.Y ft. Flavour Timaya 3:51
  8. Sanko Timaya 3:07
  9. Check & Balance Burna Boy 3:23
  10. Won Da Mo ft. D'Banj Burna Boy 4:13

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija