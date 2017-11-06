When a Makeup Artist marries Her Love – Bimbo and Akinola’s Wedding #Ask2017 | TAP Studios

The gorgeous, Bimbo of Tifara Makeover recently got married to her lover, Akinola.

It was beautiful to see the bride, who is a makeup artist, do her own makeup on her wedding day.

Bimbo looked amazing in all her selected outfits, from her pre-wedding dresses to her traditional engagement AsoOke to her white wedding dresses. Bimbo looked so good!

For the white wedding, she wore a La Charis Bridals applique ball gown which was beautifully laced from the top to the waist. Her groom, Akinola looked amazing in his Taryor Gabriels suit.

TAP Studios Weddings was there to capture the sweet moments.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes Bimbo and Akinola a life filled with love and joy.

Pre-Wedding

White Wedding

Traditional Engagement

Credits

Bride’s Dress @lacharisnigeria

Bride’s Hair @extensionsbyo

Hair Stylist @demoladidit

Bouquet @bellandwisleevents

Bridesmaids Dresses @onomene.couture

Makeup @tifaramakeovers

Groom’s Suit @taryorgabriels

MC @sola_rahman

Decor @rubyexquisiteevents

Photobooth @lulus_partystation

Event Planner @plumeperfection_events

Photography @tapstudiosweddings

Videography @morganfilmz

Lights @box18media

Aso Oke @shadiat_alasoke

Beads @gbengaartsmith

Handfan @camakabesokepieces

Purse @sterlin_glams

Makeup @bregha

Gele @bfaltouch

Groom’s Outfit @deco_d29

Event Planner @plumeperfection_events

Aso Ebi @kubisfbrics

Cake @tulisnlilies_confectionary

Photobooth @lulus_partystation

Decor @rubyexquisiteevents

Bride’s Second Outfit Fabric @onafabrics

Tailor @bandoraonline

Photography @tapstudiosweddings

Videography @morganfilmz