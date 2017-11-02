BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is almost here, and the list of all the exciting events happening this weekend is ready.

Scroll through to see.

**

AFRIFF Closing Film

Félicité

Date: Friday, November 3, 2017.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Genesis Cinema, The Palms Mall, Lekki, Lagos.

Legal Marathon Summit

Date: Friday, November 3 – Sunday, November 4, 2017.

Registration: Here.

Strugz Carving a Niche as an Entrereneur

Are you ready to start earning over 6 figures & afford the luxuries you so desire? Let’s help you distinguish yourself & brand in a saturated market & get spotted.

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2017.

Time: 11 AM.

Registration:

Conception in Marriage

Conception in marriage program was borne out of the desire to equip and inform Single Ladies, Newly-weds or Brides-to-be with information to facilitate easy conception after marriage.

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2017.

Time: 9 AM.

Registration: Here.

The Love Chest Talk Circle

An intimate gathering of women over dinner to talk, share, laugh, encourage one another, and just have a refreshing time aa we discuss love, life, and relationships.

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2017.

Time: 4 PM.

Registration: thelovechest@gmail.com.

Art X Lagos

Date: Saturday, November 4 & Sunday, November 5, 2017.

Time: 10 AM Saturday, 11 AM Sunday.

Venue: Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

SGCT Clothing at 1

It’s been a fantastic One Year of creating quality and Uber stylish pieces. We would like you to join us as we celebrate our 1 year anniversary. We would be unveiling our new designs and giving back to our Clients and other Attendees too.

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2017.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Ninezerodegrees Lounge and Restaurant, 701, Sanusi Fafunwa Victoria Island, Lagos.

HVS Makeup Masterclass

Learn your favorite makeup techniques at our exclusive masterclass with makeup artist.

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2017.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: 1801 Chapman Avenue, Rockville, MD 20852.