How to Build a new Business from an Old Industry | Oluyomi Ojo talks to Dotun on “Building the Future” Podcast

Hello BellaNaijarians,

We’ve for a while now been hosting a new podcast series: The Building the Future Podcast with Dotun Olowoporoku.

We have entrepreneurs, industry leaders, founders of startups who are writing the narrative that will be told about the African continent, telling their stories directly.

Oluyomi Ojo, co-founder of Printivo, a DIY web-to-print-to-doorstep platform, is the guest on this episode.

Ojo has always been an entrepreneur. Specifically, he has always been involved in the printing industry. He grew up learning from his dad who was a printing broker and ran a print business as a side hustle while in college.

Ojo, in this episode, discusses how he and his co-founders invested their life savings – $60,000 – to launch their business; how and when they got their first client; how unprepared they were for their first investor meeting and how they pulled through; and why he doesn’t favour pay-on-delivery and what he things the better model is.

Listen to the podcast below: