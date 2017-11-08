BellaNaija

“It is Callous” – Oby Ezekwesili on Buhari’s silence on Deaths of 26 Nigerian Girls in Mediterranean Sea

Oby Ezekwesili criticizes Buhari over silence on 26 Migrants Murdered on Mediterranean Sea - BellaNaija

Oby Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education Oby Ezekwesili has lamented President Muhammadu Buhari‘s silence over the deaths of 26 Nigerian women allegedly sexually abused and murdered in the Mediterranean Sea.

A Spanish warship Cantabria had docked in the southern part of Salemo carrying 375 migrants, along with the dead girls.

It was reported that the girls, mostly aged 14-18, may have been sexually abused and murdered as they attempted to cross the Mediterranean.

Ezekwesili, on her Twitter, mentioned the president’s twitter, saying:

.@MBuhari Shocking that you personally have not acknowledged that 26 of the Citizens that you are their President drowned in the Mediterranean Sea and the whole world is talking about it. This is NOT LEADERSHIP, Sir. #EveryCitizensLifeMatters.

.@MBuhari It is CALLOUS for any Leadership to NEVER feel the pains that tragedies bring the way of a people. Can your FG @AsoRock signal to the Nigerian Public that #NigerianCitizensLivesMatter? Can YOU?

I recall our public outrage when during the previous administration, then President rather than acknowledge deaths in a bomb blast tragedy was busy at a Campaign Ground. This FG of Pres @MBuhari NOW REPEATS SAME with our 26 girls that drowned in Mediterranean Sea. What Changed??

