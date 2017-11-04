Building a Company Changing the Way Students Learn in Africa | Cecil Nutakor talks to Dotun on “Building the Future” Podcast

Hello BellaNaijarians,

We’ve for a while now been hosting a new podcast series: The Building the Future Podcast with Dotun Olowoporoku.

We have entrepreneurs, industry leaders, founders of startups who are writing the narrative that will be told about the African continent, telling their stories directly.

Cecil Nutakor, founder of eCampus, a platform that puts the classroom in your palms, is the guest on this episode.

Nutakor is today using technology to disrupt self-paced education in Africa, but he has a very interesting beginning: He failed his senior secondary school certificate exams… thrice.

In this episode, Cecil Nutakor discusses how failing his SSCE exams three times inspired him to build eCampus, how he built his first computer from scratch, how he self taught himself to code, how the brain learns and how best you can take advantage of it, and about the challenges and bottlenecks in reforming the existing educational system.

Listen to the episode below: