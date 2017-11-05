BellaNaija

Twitter Users share Ordeals with #NEPABill

#NEPABill: Twitter users share their experiences with Power Officials

Twitter users are currently trending #NEPABill, where they are narrating their experience with power authority officials.

Before prepaid meters were the days of post paid meters where your power usage bill is brought to your home by officials from NEPA/PHCN (We’ve refused to move on, so).

From outrageous bills, to bribery and cheating, Twitter users are sharing what happens when it’s time to pay your #NEPABill.

See some top tweets below:

