New Video: Lil Kesh – Rora

04.11.2017

YAGI boss Lil Kesh a.k.a Mr Meyagi is taking no chances at all. Just a few hours after dropping monster hit “Rora” produced by Young Jonn, here we have the visials.

The video was shot in London, United Kingdom.

Hit Play below!

