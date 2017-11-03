Get ready for Nigeria’s Biggest Performing Arts Festival ‘SPANFEST 2017’ themed ‘My Beat, My City’ | Nov. 18th- 23rd

The Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN), is pleased to announce the 2017 edition of SPANFEST, its weeklong festival and their biggest activity for the year. SPANFEST is a biennial event, and this year marks the third time it will be taking place.

Date: Saturday, November 18th– Thursday, November 23rd, 2017.

Venue: The Muri Okunola Park and The Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island Lagos, Nigeria.

This year’s festival is themed “My Beat, My City” – Iluu Mi, Ilu Mii, which is a celebration of the 50-year vibrant existence of Lagos State. It is set to be a modern day experience of the great ‘’FESTAC 77.’’

The 6-day event will hold at SPAN Agidigba Community Centre (workshops), The Muri Okunola Park, and The Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island Lagos, Nigeria. The festival will be presenting workshops, and events, which will showcase performances and presentations in various forms of performing arts including Dance, Music, Spoken Word, Theatre and Dance Competitions.

As part of our plan to take the festival audience on a ‘journey of wonders’, SPAN will be bringing together artistes to make ground-breaking presentations. The festival will showcase Nigeria artistes mixed up in an alchemy that will inspire audiences, invigorate artists, stimulate the industry and forge productive relationships around the globe.

Event Line Up

Thursday, November 16th – Thursday, November 23 rd , 2017 : Music, Theatre and Dance Workshop – There is an artiste in all of us.

: Music, Theatre and Dance Workshop – There is an artiste in all of us. Saturday, November 18 th , 2017 : Opening/ Award Night: Featuring the critically acclaimed cabaret masterpiece – ‘Swing & Jazz’, a fashion show, orchestra performance amongst others. Awards will be given out to deserving people in the performing arts industry who have contributed immensely to its growth.

: Opening/ Award Night: Featuring the critically acclaimed cabaret masterpiece – ‘Swing & Jazz’, a fashion show, orchestra performance amongst others. Awards will be given out to deserving people in the performing arts industry who have contributed immensely to its growth. Sunday, November 19 th , 2017 : IDO Naija Urban & Afro Cuban Salsa Show dance Competition: An Intense Dance Battle where the winners in both categories take it all.

: IDO Naija Urban & Afro Cuban Salsa Show dance Competition: An Intense Dance Battle where the winners in both categories take it all. Monday, November 20 th , 2017 : The Man of Owu – The Tale of A Modern African Family and their travails as they struggle to keep their unity.

: The Man of Owu – The Tale of A Modern African Family and their travails as they struggle to keep their unity. Tuesday, November 21 st , 2017 : “Timeless Roots” – stage show of music, dance, art,& fashion combined into a runway of moving human exhibits manifesting symbols from the Yoruba cultural heritage.

: “Timeless Roots” – stage show of music, dance, art,& fashion combined into a runway of moving human exhibits manifesting symbols from the Yoruba cultural heritage. Wednesday, November 22 nd , 2017 : a Benefit Concert featuring top Nigerian Artistes in support of the scholarship fund for the SPAN Academy of Jazz & Contemporary music.

: a Benefit Concert featuring top Nigerian Artistes in support of the scholarship fund for the SPAN Academy of Jazz & Contemporary music. Thursday, November 23rd, 2017: Workshop Exhibition showcasing the performances of participants as learnt during the workshop. This will be followed by ‘Pincode Show: -The movie’ – A dance performance by 8 passionate dance legends taking the audience through an exciting journey of music, poetry, drama and spoken word.

Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN) is a Non-Governmental Organisation set up in February 2005 with the aim of creating a world standard for performing arts education and expression in Nigeria. SPAN offers exceptional opportunities in dance, music, theatre and visual arts to talented Nigerian youth, by inspiring, training, and empowering them, so that their creativity is unleashed without boundaries.

To purchase tickets

Tickets start from N1,000

Call: 08091900700 | 08093561000

Visit: Nairabox | Spanfest.org

