Amazon, Warner Bros in talks to turn “The Lord of The Rings” into a TV Series

04.11.2017

 

The Lord of the Rings fans we’ve got some good news for you, your favourite movie may be headed to your television screens!

According to Variety, Warner Bros. Television and the estate of J.R.R. Tolkien are in talks with Amazon Studios to develop a series based on the late author’s “The Lord of the Rings” novels.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is said to be personally involved in the negotiations, which are still in very early stages as no deal has been set.

The series would take on the classic fantasy novels, so think Game of Thrones with hobbits, wizards, and warriors.

 

