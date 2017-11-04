BNMovieFeature: Watch Genevieve Nnaji, Regina Askia, Liz Benson & Ibinabo Fiberisima in “Most Wanted”

Hey BellaNaijarians,

We’ve officially kicked off a weekly segment born of our love for movies and series, titled BN Movie Feature.

This week we’re featuring the classic Most Wanted.

Most Wanted was directed by Tunji Bamishigbin and stars Genevieve Nnaji, Bob Manuel-Udokwu, Regina Askia, Ibinabo Fiberisima, Ayo Adesanya, Liz Benson and more.

The Synopsis:

The movie tells the story of four unemployed female graduates who fail at getting a job and decide to try robbery. Disguising themselves as men, they carry out all operations swiftly.

Watch:

Part 1



Part 2

