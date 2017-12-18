BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Courtesy Visit or New Show? 🤔 Adesua Etomi & Banky W at Accelerate TV’s Office has got us Wondering

18.12.2017 at By 18 Comments

Adesua Etomi

Newlyweds Adesua Etomi and Banky W were spotted at the Accelerate TV office, which has got us wondering if they were just stopping by to say hello or there’s a new TV show in the works.

Perhaps, a Keeping Up with the Wellingtons…okay, we are reaching here, but wouldn’t that make good TV though?

In the photo shared on Accelerate TV’s Instagram page, Adesua looks like the fresh face beauty, that she is, posing by her hubby, who looks handsome in his traditional attire.

18 Comments on Courtesy Visit or New Show? 🤔 Adesua Etomi & Banky W at Accelerate TV’s Office has got us Wondering
  • Osa December 18, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Bella naija pls give it a rest – These folks

    Love this! 192 Reply
  • Someonecute December 18, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Bellanaija, Slow news day uh?

    Love this! 91 Reply
  • Olusweets December 18, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Beautiful couple😘😘😘😘

    Love this! 41 Reply
  • Wunmi December 18, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    You guys should stop ✋ let them live

    Love this! 87 Reply
  • Jummy December 18, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Please I need to know how she got her hair like this oh. (I’m assuming she went the heatless method)

    I have a wedding to attend in a couple of weeks and I plan to do this hairstyle. I’ve watched a couple of tutorials but they’re all using different methods and are confusing me!

    A little background to my hair.: it’s about 4-5 inches long and it’s 4a/4b.

    I’m so tempted to go the easy way and use heat but I know it’ll damage my bouncy curls. Sigh.

    HELP!

    P.S: apologies to BAAD for making this post about my hair emergency.

    Love this! 43 Reply
    • Bb December 19, 2017 at 10:22 am

      Use eco styling gel and do it in sections starting from the back so it’s as flat as possible. If you go on YouTube and type in ulovemegz she has a video titled “sleek top knot bun with short natural hair” where she uses gel to achieve the look. Hope this helps 🙂

      Love this! 38
  • kkay December 19, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Bellanaija bloodhounds or should I say ‘bloghounds’. Lay off! Silly.

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Fashionista December 19, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Mba, this red is too harsh for Mr Wellington.

    Love this! 31 Reply
    • Shola December 19, 2017 at 11:02 am

      Won de! World people . How is it too harsh ? He is light skinned and even dark people are now hood enough to rock red. Moreso it looks christmassy , I think they opted for a Christmas theme ensemble hence the red and green, they always look good/ cute/ beautiful .

      Love this! 17
  • Shola December 19, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Bold *

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Bolaji December 19, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    the body language. he is posing. she is holding on. o.k.

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Uzor December 19, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Pls bellanaijarians… who can hook a sister up with a genuine dating site? This “single-ity” aint fun no more

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Uzor December 19, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Please someone help a sister with a genuine dating site. This “single-ity” aint funny no more

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Stella December 19, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Well done ooo, Mr & Mrs I admire you guys a lot, so much love for you both.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • chinwengozi udechukwu December 19, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    They look adorable

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Derek December 19, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    They look awesome in that picture

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • maymay December 19, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    always posing and Susu always holding

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Queen Spicey December 21, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Did they intentionally conceal their wedding bands or……….?

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija