BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

#GoldenGlobes: Drake, Tyrese, Yvonne Orji, Issa Rae, Tamera Mowry, Kerry Washington, Bellamy Young spotted at After Parties

08.01.2018 at By 4 Comments

After the party, is the after-party!

The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards wrapped up a few hours ago (click here if you missed the red carpet photos) and after the ceremony some of Hollywood’s finest stepped out for several after party events.

The InStyle & Warner Bros. party held following the 2018 Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday evening in Beverly Hills while Netflix hosted a party at the Waldorf Astoria, also in Beverly Hills.

Drake, Tyrese, Yvonne Orji, Issa Rae, Tamera Mowry, Kerry Washington, Bellamy Young, Ashley Judd, Mary J. Blige and many more were spotted at the parties.

See the photos below!

***

InStyle & Warner Bros

Salma Hayek

Aja Naomi King

Ashley Madekwe

Sonequa Martin

Rumi Willis

Bellamy Young

Lea Michele

Nina Dobrev

Sarah Hyland

Emily Ratajkowski

Vanessa Hudgens

Diane Kruger

Laverne Cox

Taylor Hill

Miranda Kerr

Tamera Mowry

Kate Beckinsale

Ali Larter

Shay Mitchell

Kaley Cuoco

HBO

Yvonne Orji

Issa Rae

Paris Hilton

Tessa Thompson

Helen Mirren

Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Fun Moments All Round

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kevin Mazur | Donato Sardella | Charley Gallay | Matt Winkelmeyer | Emma McIntyre | Frederick M. Brown | Joe Scarnici | Frazer Harrison

4 Comments on #GoldenGlobes: Drake, Tyrese, Yvonne Orji, Issa Rae, Tamera Mowry, Kerry Washington, Bellamy Young spotted at After Parties
  • Ada January 8, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    Issa and Yvonne!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Temi January 8, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    I take it Mo Abudu was not invited? God help us the first year that she is.

    Love this! 8 Reply
    • funmi January 8, 2018 at 4:55 pm

      Levels to this s—t”’

      Love this! 11
  • Udegbunam Chukwudi January 8, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    Ashley Judd touched her face too much. Why????? 😭😭😭😭😭

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija